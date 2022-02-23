Medifast: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Medifast Inc. (MED) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $34 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $2.91 per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $377.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $164 million, or $13.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.53 billion.

Medifast expects full-year earnings to be $14.50 to $16 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.79 billion.

