Medifast: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 5:26 pm
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Medifast Inc. (MED) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $34 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $2.91 per share.

The weight-loss company posted revenue of $377.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $164 million, or $13.89 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.53 billion.

Medifast expects full-year earnings to be $14.50 to $16 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.72 billion to $1.79 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MED

