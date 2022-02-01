MicroStrategy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $90 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $8.43 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $8.41 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $134.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $535.5 million, or $53.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $510.8 million.

