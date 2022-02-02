On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NewMarket: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 2, 2022 5:29 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $17.2 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.65 per share.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $576.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEU

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

