Novavax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 5:32 pm
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Novavax Inc. (NVAX) on Monday reported a loss of $846.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $11.18 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.43 per share.

The vaccine maker posted revenue of $222.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $385.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $1.74 billion, or $23.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.15 billion.

Novavax expects full-year revenue in the range of $4 billion to $5 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVAX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVAX

