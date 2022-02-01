On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NVR: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 1, 2022 9:19 am
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported net income of $334.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $89.09 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.24 billion, or $320.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.7 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

