Owens & Minor: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI) on Wednesday reported profit of $42 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were 81 cents per share.

The medical supply distributor posted revenue of $2.47 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $221.6 million, or $2.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.79 billion.

Owens & Minor expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.6 billion.

