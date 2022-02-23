On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Parsons: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 23, 2022 6:43 am
CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29 million.

On a per-share basis, the Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $950.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $925.7 million.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.7 billion to $3.9 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSN

