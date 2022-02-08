On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Peloton co-founder steps down after rough ride

The Associated Press
February 8, 2022 7:31 am
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — The co-founder of Peloton is stepping down as the company’s chief executive after an extended streak of tumult at the exercise and treadmill company.

Barry McCarthy, who served as CFO at Spotify as well as at Netflix, will take over the CEO position held by John Foley. McCarthy will also have a seat on the board.

Foley will become Peloton’s executive chair. William Lynch, who currently serves as president, will leave that role and become a non-executive director.

The company also announced that it was cutting 2,800 jobs globally, including a 20% cut to at corporate offices.

        Insight by Workday: This exclusive e-book highlights how agencies aim to make government a great place to work in 2022.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

2|14 Orlando, FL: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
2|14 SANS Cyber Security Mountain: Feb 2022
2|14 EC-Council Network Defender Training -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Customs and Border Protection shows off counterfeit football memorabilia