Performance Food: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $8.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $12.84 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.85 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $12.9 billion to $13.1 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $50 billion to $51 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.