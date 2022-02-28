Trending:
Business News

Shenandoah Telecom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 6:41 pm
EDINBURG, Va. (AP) _ Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Monday reported earnings of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $62.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHEN

