Shore Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Monday reported net income of $2.7 million in its fourth quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 16 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $27.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.8 million, topping Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $15.4 million, or $1.17 per share. Revenue was reported as $77.7 million.

