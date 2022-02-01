Tenable: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11 million in its fourth quarter.

The Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The cybersecurity software company posted revenue of $149 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $144.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $46.7 million, or 44 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $541.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Tenable expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 5 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $152 million to $154 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Tenable expects full-year earnings in the range of 15 cents to 19 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $662 million to $670 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TENB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TENB

