On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Toyota’s Japan production halted over supplier ‘malfunction’

YURI KAGEYAMA
February 28, 2022 6:14 am
< a min read
      

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan starting Tuesday, because of a “system malfunction” at a domestic supplier, the automaker said Monday.

Public broadcaster NHK TV and other Japanese media said a major Toyota supplier had been hit by a suspected cyberattack. No details were given. It was unclear when production would resume.

The maker of the Prius hybrid and Camry sedan declined comment on the reports. A spokeswoman said the company did not have all the details.

A system malfunction at a plant could possibly refer to power being down or other overall problems, but a cyberattack is one possibility.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Toyota Motor Corp. apologized for inconveniencing its customers and promised to fix the supply glitch “as soon as possible.”

Toyota and other automakers already are grappling with shortages of computer chips and other parts due to disruptions from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some customers have been waiting months for their orders to be delivered.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News