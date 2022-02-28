On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 28, 2022 4:29 pm
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 22 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were 55 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $304 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $303.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $208.7 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $330 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREX

