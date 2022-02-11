Under Armour: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $109.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.53 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.46 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $360.1 million, or 77 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.68 billion.

