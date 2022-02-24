On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
United Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
February 24, 2022 6:16 am
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ United Therapeutics Corp. (UTHR) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $112.2 million.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $2.35 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.77 per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $415.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $420 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $475.8 million, or $10.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.69 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTHR

