Stocks turn mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks turned mixed in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors prepare for another busy week of corporate earnings.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1%, and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%. Energy companies rose, as did retailers, travel-related companies and others that rely on direct consumer spending. Losses from some big communications companies tempered gains elsewhere in the market.

Spirit Airlines jumped 12.6% after Frontier Airlines’ parent company agreed to buy the carrier in a deal worth $2.9 billion.

Several big companies are on deck this week to report earnings, including Pfizer, Walt Disney and Coca-Cola.

Frontier bids $3B for Spirit hoping for major budget carrier

UNDATED (AP) — Frontier Airlines’ parent company is buying Spirit Airlines in a $2.9 billion cash-and-stock deal that will allow the combined airline to be more competitive against its larger rivals.

Spirit shareholders will receive 1.9126 shares of Frontier plus $2.13 in cash for each existing Spirit share they own. This implies a value of $25.83 per Spirit share at Frontier’s closing stock price of $12.39 on Friday.

The deal is valued at $6.6 billion when accounting for the assumption of debt and operating lease liabilities.

Longtime CEO of Allegiant to step down, remain chairman

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Add Allegiant Air to the list of airlines getting a new CEO this year. Parent company Allegiant Travel says Maurice Gallagher will step down as CEO on June 1 and be replaced by company president John Redmond.

Gallagher has led Allegiant since 2001. He will remain chairman.

Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Biden administration task force has issued a set of recommendations that could make it easier for federal workers and contractors to unionize.

The report released Monday includes 70 recommendations. The report argues that a decades-long drop in union membership has coincided with a rising share of income going to the top 10% of earners. The report’s goal is to increase unionization in part through the heft of the federal government as an employer.

The Labor Department reported last month that only 10.3% of workers belonged to a union in 2021, down from 20.1% in 1983.

The Coalition for a Democratic Workplace business group calls the report “pro-union propaganda.”

Commerce Dept. adds 33 Chinese companies to red flag list

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is raising red flags about 33 Chinese companies whose legitimacy it cannot verify. It’s imposing new restrictions on the Chinese companies’ ability to receive goods from U.S. exporters and requiring extra diligence from American companies that want to do business with them.

The Commerce Department says it’s adding the Chinese companies to the “Unverified List,” a roster of businesses worldwide subjected to stricter export control because U.S. officials have been unable to do customary inspections.

The Commerce Department’s announcement comes as Beijing hosts the Winter Games and days after FBI Director Christopher Wray said no country presents a broader threat to U.S. economic security than China.

Germany looks to ease restrictions

BERLIN (AP) — Germany is working on plans to relax coronavirus restrictions after the peak in new cases has passed, likely by the end of February. Unlike some of its European neighbors, Germany still has many pandemic restrictions in place that exclude unvaccinated people from restaurants, public venues and some stores.

A government spokeswoman said Monday the measures would be discussed at a meeting of federal and state officials on Feb. 16. But she said they would only take effect when authorities can be sure that Germany’s health system won’t be overwhelmed. She said “that could be by mid-to-end February.”

Germany has seen a sharp spike in new cases in recent weeks due to the omicron variant.

