FINANCIAL MARKETS

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street as investors watch the developing situation in Ukraine and Russia amasses troops on the border.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% and the Nasdaq rose 0.7%. Health care companies and banks were among the biggest weights dragging the market lower.

The broader market had taken a sharp turn lower Friday after the White House warned that Russia could invade Ukraine soon.

European markets were down sharply and crude oil prices were relatively stable. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year note rose to 2.02%.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PROTESTS

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ontario’s premier says Canada’s most populous province will lift its COVID-19 proof of vaccination requirements in two weeks — not because of the protests that have blocked the border and paralyzed Ottawa, but because “it is safe to do so.”

The busiest U.S.-Canada border crossing, meanwhile, is open after protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 measures blocked it for nearly a week, but a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa, persisted as city residents seethed over authorities’ inability to reclaim the streets.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will lift its COVID-19 proof of vaccination requirements on March 1. Ford also says he would support Trudeau’s government if it proposes further measures to quell the protests.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EUROPE-PROTESTS

BRUSSELS (AP) — Plans have fizzled for a major trucker virus protest near the European Union headquarters in Brussels.

Police on Monday filtered traffic during the morning rush hour into the Belgian capital, narrowing some highways and imposing go-slow measures. Their aim was to avoid a choking demonstration like those by horn-honking truckers in Canada. Instead a few hundred people on foot ended up protesting virus restrictions in a square in Brussels.

Elsewhere in Europe, a threatened blockade of Paris over the weekend also failed to materialize, despite days of online organizing efforts. Paris police did fire tear gas at some protesters Saturday who disrupted traffic.

MALAYSIA-CORRUPTION-GOLDMAN-SACHS

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in New York say a former Goldman Sachs executive pocketed $35 million in “secret kickbacks” in the multibillion-dollar ransacking of a Malaysian state investment fund.

Prosecutors said today that Roger Ng played a “crucial” role in the massive money laundering and bribery scheme that bankrolled lavish spending on luxury real estate. The spoils also helped finance the 2013 film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

The banker’s defense attorneys say prosecutors scapegoated the former banker for Goldman’s failures that allowed the looting of $4.5 billion from the 1MDB state investment fund. They told jurors that Ng is “100% innocent.”

TRUMP-WASHINGTON HOTEL

UNDATED (AP) — Former New York Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, once vilified by Donald Trump as a “druggie” unworthy of wearing the pinstripes, is now a key part of an investment group seeking to buy the rights to the ex-president’s marquee Washington, D.C., hotel. That’s according to two people familiar with the deal who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

A-Rod’s involvement in the $375 million purchase, which could close within weeks, would make the athlete-turned-entrepreneur an unlikely financial savior for Trump, allowing him to recoup millions he invested and perhaps even emerge with a profit from his money-losing hotel.

MEXICO-AVOCADOS-VIOLENCE

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president says a U.S. suspension on avocado imports and recent environmental complaints are part of a conspiracy against his country by political or economic interests.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put forward the conspiracy theory today after the U.S. suspended imports of Mexican avocados on the eve of the Super Bowl following a threat against a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico. The U.S. measure was due to years of worries that drug cartel violence and threats against growers in the western Mexico state of Michoacan has spilled over to threats against U.S. inspectors.

SPACEX-PRIVATE FLIGHTS

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The billionaire who flew on his own SpaceX flight last year is headed back up, aiming for an even higher orbit.

Tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman announced today that he will make another private spaceflight launching from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. It will be the first of three crew SpaceX flights to try out new tech, culminating in the first flight of the company’s new Starship with people on board.

Plans call for Isaacman and three others, including two SpaceX engineers, to blast off aboard a Falcon rocket no earlier than November on a five-day trip. Isaacman said he and SpaceX are sharing the cost.

UNITED NATIONS-CLIMATE REPORT

BERLIN (AP) — A special United Nations panel is putting the finishing touches on a major science report that’s supposed to tell people the “so what?” about climate change.

The report will highlight how global warming disrupts people’s lives, their natural environment and Earth itself. One activist group predicts it will be a nightmare painted in the dry language of science. But first the report has to go through intense review in a two week virtual session of governments and scientists starting Monday.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change produces three of these mega climate science reports every five to seven years.

