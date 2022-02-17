FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mixed after Fed gives no details of rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Federal Reserve policymakers indicated they are leaning toward more decisive action on inflation but set no firm targets.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose while the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined after notes from the latest Fed meeting showed officials suggested a faster pace of interest rate hikes “would likely be warranted.”

Tokyo declined after Japan reported exports in January rose at a slower rate than forecast. Oil prices, which have been volatile due to anxiety over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, fell by nearly $2 per barrel.

DOORDASH RESULTS

DoorDash added users, surpassed sales forecasts in Q4

UNDATED (AP) — DoorDash has posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter thanks to its growing active-user base and an expansion of its delivery options. The San Francisco-based delivery company says its revenue grew 34% to $1.3 billion in the October-December period. That surpassed Wall Street’s forecast.

DoorDash says its DashPass members __ who pay a monthly fee for unlimited free deliveries __ swelled to 10 million during the quarter, up from 9 million at the end of the third quarter.

Total orders grew 35% to 369 million, also ahead of analysts’ expectations. DoorDash shares jumped 27% in after-market trading.

FAA CHIEF RESIGNS

FAA head to resign; had tried to rebuild agency’s reputation

UNDATED (AP) — Stephen Dickson, the leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, says he will resign at the end of March.

Dickson said Wednesday that he wants to spend more time with his family. Dickson took over at the FAA in August 2019, when the agency was already under fire for what critics consider ineffective oversight of airplane maker Boeing.

The FAA approved the Boeing 737 Max and didn’t ground the plane until it suffered two deadly crashes. Both happened before Dickson became administrator.

More recently, FAA has been swept up in a controversy of whether new high-speed wireless service causes radio interference with planes.

EMIRATES-LOW FLIGHT

Investigators say Emirates flight to Washington flew too low

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A long-haul Emirates flight heading to Washington in December failed to properly climb and flew incredibly low and fast over the city-state before later gaining altitude over the sea.

That’s according to a new investigative report released today by authorities in the United Arab Emirates.

No one was injured in the Dec. 19 flight, but such low altitudes and high speeds can cause damage to an aircraft and increase the risk of striking a tall building. Tracking data suggests Flight No. EK231 was just 200 feet off the ground at points as it flew over Dubai’s Deira neighborhood before reaching the Persian Gulf.

JAPAN-TRADE

Japan’s deficit reaches 8-year high as energy imports soar

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has reported its trade deficit rose to an eight-year high in January as the cost of energy imports soared.

The Finance Ministry says the trade deficit jumped to 2.2 trillion yen ($19 billion) as imports surged nearly 40%. Exports climbed 9.6%. It was the sixth straight month of deficits.

Japan imports almost all of its oil and gas and prices have risen to multi-year highs recently, adding to global concerns about inflation. Tensions over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine have pushed prices still higher. Japan’s import costs have also climbed due to a weakening of the yen against the U.S. dollar.

MEDIA-CNN-ZUCKER

CNN probe complete, yet mysteries on Cuomo, Zucker remain

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN’s parent company says its investigation into circumstances surrounding the firing of anchor Chris Cuomo and ouster of network chief Jeff Zucker is complete. WarnerMedia says it will not be releasing details about what was found by the law firm hired to look into it.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told CNN employees late Tuesday that the report had been finished over the weekend. His memo says that marketing executive Allison Gollust, the woman whose relationship with Zucker led to his downfall, would also be leaving the company.

Kilar says the probe, based on interviews with more than 40 people and a review of more than 100,000 texts and emails, “found violations of company policies, including CNN’s news standards and practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust and Chris Cuomo.”

