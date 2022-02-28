FINANCIAL MARKETS

Swings return to Wall Street, oil up after Russia sanctions

NEW YORK (AP) — Markets quivered today amid worries about how high oil prices will go and how badly the global economy will get hit after the U.S. and allies upped the financial pressure on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Stocks swung down and up, investors herded into gold in search of safety and the value of the Russian ruble plunged to a record low. The S&P 500 was 1% lower in afternoon trading, paring an earlier loss of 1.3%.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic climbed more than 4% amid concerns about what will happen to crude supplies.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-ECONOMY

Ruble plummets as sanctions bite, sending Russians to banks

MOSCOW (AP) — Ordinary Russians are facing the prospect of higher prices as Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble plummeting. That’s led uneasy people to line up at banks and ATMs in a country that has seen more than one currency disaster in the post-Soviet era.

The Russian currency plunged about 30% against the U.S. dollar Monday after Western nations announced moves to block some Russian banks from the SWIFT international payment system and to restrict Russia’s use of its massive foreign currency reserves. The exchange rate later recovered ground after swift action by Russia’s central bank.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-AIRSPACE

Russia closes airspace to 36 nations

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia has closed its airspace to carriers from 36 nations, including European countries and Canada, responding in kind to their move to close their respective airspaces to all Russian aircraft.

The move, announced Monday by the state aviation agency, follows a decision by the EU and Canada over the weekend to close their skies to the Russian planes in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

It added that planes from those countries could only enter Russia’s airspace with special permission.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-ENERGY

Shell pulls out of Russia

LONDON (AP) — Shell says it pulling out of Russia as President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine costs the country’s all-important energy industry foreign investment and expertise.

Shell announced its intention Monday to exit its joint ventures with Gazprom and related entities, including its 27.5% stake in the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, its 50% stake in the Salym Petroleum Development and the Gydan energy venture. Shell also intends to end its involvement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-JAPAN

Japan boosts sanctions

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says Japan is stepping up sanctions against Russia by joining the United States and other Western nations in restricting transactions with the Russian central bank.

Kishida announced the measures after speaking on the phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Kishida said Japan will also freeze assets of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and other Belarusian individuals and organizations, while restricting exports, because of the country’s “evident involvement in the invasion (of Ukraine).”

Kishida said his government will also allow visa extensions for Ukrainian residents in Japan who fear returning to their country amid the conflict. Earlier Monday, Japan announced plans to allow Ukrainians fleeing their country to temporarily stay in Japan without proper refugee status.

JAPAN-TOYOTA

Toyota’s Japan production halted over suspected cyberattack

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota says it is suspending production at all 28 lines of its 14 plants in Japan because of a “system malfunction” that a domestic supplier suspects is a cyberattack.

Kojima Industries Corp., the supplier, is based in Toyota city in central Japan. It makes a wide range of auto parts. It said the problem is likely a cyberattack as an error was detected in its computer server system. The company said its system cannot properly communicate with Toyota or monitor production, although there is nothing physically wrong with the production equipment.

Japan’s top automaker apologized for any inconvenience caused to customers and promised to fix the problem as soon as possible.

CNN-LICHT

Chris Licht becomes chairman, CEO at CNN

NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Licht, who has been late-night host Stephen Colbert’s top producer since 2016, was appointed the new chairman and CEO of CNN. Licht will replace Jeff Zucker, who was forced out as CNN chief earlier this month for not revealing his romantic relationship with a CNN marketing executive to his superiors.

Licht has a news background, working as the top producer at “CBS This Morning” and “Morning Joe” prior to getting into late-night television. He was appointed by Discovery chief executive David Zaslav, pending the expected approval of Discovery’s takeover of CNN parent company WarnerMedia.

Licht said in a statement that he’s looking forward to getting back to his journalism roots.

TARGET-WAGES

Target seeks to entice workers with pay of up to $24 an hour

NEW YORK (AP) — Workers at Target stores and distribution centers in places like New York, where competition for finding and hiring staff is the fiercest, could see starting wages as high as $24 an hour this year.

The Minneapolis-based discount retailer says it will adopt minimum wages that range from $15 to $24 an hour, with the highest pay going to hires in the most competitive markets. It currently pays a universal minimum wage of $15 an hour.

The new starting-salary range is part of a company plan to spend an additional $300 million on its labor force this year that will also include broader, faster access to health care coverage for its hourly workers.

TD BANK-FIRST HORIZON

TD Bank bids $13B for First Horizon in southeastern US push

UNDATED (AP) — Toronto-Dominion Bank is buying regional bank First Horizon in a $13.4 billion all-cash deal that will help broaden its reach in the southeastern U.S. TD Bank Group will pay $25 per First Horizon Corp. share.

The companies said that the deal will create a combined business that is in the top six banks in the U.S., with approximately $614 billion in assets and a network of 1,560 stores, serving over 10.7 million U.S. customers across 22 states.

AMAZON-ALEXA-DOCTOR VISITS

Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa to start seeking doctor help

UNDATED (AP) — If there is no doctor in the house, Amazon’s Alexa will soon be able to summon one.

Amazon and telemedicine provider Teladoc Health are starting a voice-activated virtual care program that lets customers get medical help without picking up their phones. The service, for health issues that aren’t emergencies, will be available on Amazon’s Echo devices. Customers can tell the voice assistant Alexa that they want to talk to a doctor, and that will prompt a call back on the device from a Teladoc physician.

The program marks Amazon’s latest health care expansion and another push into telemedicine.

