Walker & Dunlop: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported net income of $79.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.42.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $407.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $265.8 million, or $8.15 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.26 billion.

