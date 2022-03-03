AeroVironment: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $10,000.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to 32 cents per share.

The maker of unmanned aircrafts posted revenue of $90.1 million in the period.

AeroVironment expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.23 to $1.37 per share, with revenue in the range of $440 million to $460 million.

AeroVironment shares have risen 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $72.98, a fall of 36% in the last 12 months.

