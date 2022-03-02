Arlington Asset Investment: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $3.8 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 2 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $5.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $9.5 million, or 38 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $17.3 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.33. A year ago, they were trading at $4.08.

