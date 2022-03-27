On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37

The Associated Press
March 27, 2022 12:43 pm
< a min read
      

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline dropped 6 cents over the past two weeks to $4.37 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the decrease comes after nine straight weeks of price hikes totaling 98 cents.

The price at the pump is $1.42 higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per gallon. The lowest average is in Tulsa, Oklahoma, at $3.70 per gallon.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $5.16 a gallon, down 4 cents over two weeks.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|3 Eastern Law Enforcement Training Expo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

A peek at Glacier's dispatch center