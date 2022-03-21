Bowman Consulting: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (BWMN) on Monday reported a loss of $599,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share.

The professional services firm posted revenue of $41.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $243,000, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $150 million.

Bowman Consulting shares have fallen 29% since the beginning of the year.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWMN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWMN

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.