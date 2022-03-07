On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Ciena: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
March 7, 2022 7:13 am
HANOVER, Md. (AP) _ Ciena Corp. (CIEN) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $45.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The developer of high-speed networking technology posted revenue of $844.4 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $846.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIEN

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

