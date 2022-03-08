On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 8, 2022
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $4.30 to $123.70 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $4.77 to $127.98 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 11 cents to $3.68 a gallon. April heating oil rose 52 cents to $4.44 a gallon. April natural gas fell 30 cents to $4.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $47.40 to $2,043.30 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose $1.18 to $26.90 an ounce and May copper fell 2 cents to $4.71 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.74 Japanese yen from 115.31 yen. The euro rose to $1.0908 from $1.0850.

