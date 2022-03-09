On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 3:31 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $15 to $108.70 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $16.84 to $111.14 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 39 cents to $3.29 a gallon. April heating oil fell 98 cents to $3.46 a gallon. April natural gas was unchanged at $4.53 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $55.10 to $1,988.20 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell $1.08 to $25.82 an ounce and May copper fell 14 cents to $4.57 a pound.

The dollar rose to 115.85 Japanese yen from 115.74 yen. The euro rose to $1.1077 from $1.0908.

        Insight by Rancher Government Solutions: Government IT organizations have begun the heavy lifting necessary to modernize infrastructure and move toward an edge computing model. Pick up pointers from efforts at the Army, GSA, USPTO and Veterans Affairs in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth