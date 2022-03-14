On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 14, 2022 3:14 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $6.32 to $103.01 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $5.77 to $106.90 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 14 cents to $3.17 a gallon. April heating oil fell 14 cents to $3.28 a gallon. April natural gas fell 6 cents $4.66 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $24.20 to $1,960.80 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 86 cents to $25.30 an ounce and May copper fell 11 cents to $4.52 a pound.

The dollar rose to 118.11 Japanese yen from 117.34 yen. The euro rose to $1.0957 from $1.0910.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|21 ICS Proactive Defense: Leveraging...
3|21 SANS San Francisco Spring 2022
3|21 African Land Forces Summit (ALFS22)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US soldiers deploy to Europe