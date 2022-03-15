On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 3:22 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell $6.57 to $96.44 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $6.99 to $99.91 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 17 cents to $3 a gallon. April heating oil fell 25 cents to $3.03 a gallon. April natural gas fell 9 cents $4.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $31.10 to $1,929.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 14 cents to $25.16 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.51 a pound.

The dollar rose to 118.33 Japanese yen from 118.11 yen. The euro fell to $1.0940 from $1.0957.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|22 Schriever Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|22 Navigating the 2022 National Defense...
3|22 U.S. Army Technical Exchange Meeting:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ivorian prime minister meets with Secretary Blinken