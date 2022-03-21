On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 3:14 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $7.42 to $112.12 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $7.69 to $115.62 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 13 cents to $3.37 a gallon. April heating oil rose 20 cents to $3.80 a gallon. April natural gas rose 4 cents $4.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose 20 cents to $1,929.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 22 cents to $25.31 an ounce and May copper fell 3 cents to $4.71 a pound.

The dollar rose to 119.48 Japanese yen from 119.13 yen. The euro fell to $1.1017 from $1.1047.

