On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 3:18 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 36 cents to $111.76 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for May delivery fell 14 cents to $115.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 4 cents to $3.33 a gallon. April heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.86 a gallon. April natural gas rose 29 cents $5.19 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $8 to $1,921.50 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 41 cents to $24.90 an ounce and May copper fell 1 cent to $4.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 120.74 Japanese yen from 119.48 yen. The euro rose to $1.1022 from $1.1017.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|29 Digital Transition Discussion -...
3|29 Building A Positive Security Culture...
3|29 Document Automation 101: Building Your...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before Judiciary Committee