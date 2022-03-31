On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
March 31, 2022 3:17 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $7.54 to $100.28 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for May delivery fell $5.54 to $107.91 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery fell 14 cents to $3.19 a gallon. April heating oil fell 12 cents to $3.69 a gallon. May natural gas rose 3 cents $5.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $15 to $1,954 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 2 cents to $25.13 an ounce and May copper was unchanged at $4.75 a pound.

The dollar fell to 121.62 Japanese yen from 121.78 yen. The euro fell to $1.1071 from $1.1159.

