Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
March 2, 2022 7:51 am
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $454.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.01.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.79 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $7.08 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.33 billion, or $5.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.31 billion.

For the current quarter ending in May, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $6.63 billion to $6.78 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.77 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $7.60 to $8 per share, with revenue ranging from $27.22 billion to $27.85 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

