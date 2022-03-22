On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Ford recalls F-150 pickups, SUVs to fix brake fluid leak

The Associated Press
March 22, 2022 10:03 am
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 215,000 pickup trucks and large SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because brake fluid can leak, causing longer stopping distances.

The recall covers the F-150 pickup from 2016 through 2018, as well as Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator SUVs from 2016 and 2017. All have 3.5-liter turbocharged six-cylinder engines.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents released Tuesday that fluid can leak from the brake master cylinder. That can increase brake pedal travel, requiring greater effort and longer stopping distances.

Documents say dealers will replace the master cylinder and front brake booster if needed. Owners are to be notified by letter starting April 25.

        Insight by Infor: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies about their approach to squeezing more out of their data to protect taxpayer money.

The recall is Ford’s third for the same issue. The company recalled F-150s in 2016 and 2020.

Ford says in documents that it knows of four low speed crashes, but no injuries.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|28 2022 Undersea Warfare Technology Spring...
3|28 SANS Pen Test Austin 2022
3|28 Cloud-Delivered Security Services...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before Judiciary Committee