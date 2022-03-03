On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
GlycoMimetics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 7:53 am
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Thursday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $18,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $63.4 million, or $1.23 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLYC

