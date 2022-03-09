On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Hamilton Beach: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 6:16 pm
< a min read
      

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $12.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 90 cents.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $197.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $21.3 million, or $1.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $658.4 million.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBB

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

1|1 Data For Breakfast: Where Your Data...
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
1|1 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Air Force One arrives in Fort Worth