How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
March 14, 2022 4:17 pm
Stocks swayed lower on Wall Street Monday, crude oil prices fell and bond yields rose sharply as waves of market-moving forces crash into each other.

Markets remained jumbled as investors try to assess the various impacts on the economy from the war in Ukraine, upcoming rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and new virus lockdowns in China.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 31.20 points, or 0.7%, to 4,173.11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.05 points, or less than 0.1%, to 32,945.24.

The Nasdaq fell 262.59 points, or 2%, to 12,581.22.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 37.95 points, or 1.9%, to 1,941.72.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 593.07 points, or 12.4%.

The Dow is down 3,393.06 points, or 9.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,063.75 points, or 19.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 303.59 points, or 13.5%.

