How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
March 21, 2022 4:22 pm
Wall Street ended modestly lower Monday after giving up an early gain and bouncing around for much of the day.

The indecisive trading came after the market posted its best week since November 2020 and as the chair of the Federal Reserve said the central bank was prepared to move more aggressively if need be to contain inflation.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 1.94 points, less than 0.1%, to 4,461.18.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.94 points, 0.6%, to 34,552.99

The Nasdaq fell 55.38 points, or 0.4%, to 13,838.46.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.21 points, or 1%, to 2,065.94.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 305 points, or 6.4%.

The Dow is down 1,785.31 points, or 4.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,806.51 points, or 11.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 179.38 points, or 8%.

