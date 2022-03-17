On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 4:18 pm
< a min read
      

Wall Street extended a rally into a third day on Thursday, even as oil prices jumped back above $100 per barrel.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% after drifting between small gains and losses in the early going. The index surged more than 2% in each of the prior two days for its best back-to-back performance in nearly two years. U.S. oil leaped 8.4% to nearly $103 per barrel.

Such moves have become the norm as investors struggle to handicap what will happen to the economy and inflation because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, higher interest rates and renewed COVID-19 worries.

On Thursday:

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

The S&P 500 rose 53.81 points, or 1.2%, to 4,411.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 417.66 points, 1.2%, to 34,480.76.

The Nasdaq rose 178.23 points, or 1.3%, to 13,614.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 34.30 points, or 1.7%, to 2,065.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 207.36 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is up 1,536.57 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 770.97 points, or 6%.

        Read more: Business News

The Russell 2000 is up 85.35 points, or 4.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 354.51 points, or 7.4%.

The Dow is down 1,857.54 points, or 5.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,030.19 points, or 13%.

The Russell 2000 is down 180.29 points, or 8%.

        Sign up for our daily newsletter so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|24 Fort Carson Tactical & Tech Day
3|24 How to Leverage LinkedIn to Build a...
3|24 Compliant Data is the Universal Fuel...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

St. Patrick’s Day at Blair House in Washington