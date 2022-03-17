How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

Wall Street extended a rally into a third day on Thursday, even as oil prices jumped back above $100 per barrel.

The S&P 500 climbed 1.2% after drifting between small gains and losses in the early going. The index surged more than 2% in each of the prior two days for its best back-to-back performance in nearly two years. U.S. oil leaped 8.4% to nearly $103 per barrel.

Such moves have become the norm as investors struggle to handicap what will happen to the economy and inflation because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, higher interest rates and renewed COVID-19 worries.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 53.81 points, or 1.2%, to 4,411.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 417.66 points, 1.2%, to 34,480.76.

The Nasdaq rose 178.23 points, or 1.3%, to 13,614.78.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 34.30 points, or 1.7%, to 2,065.02.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 207.36 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is up 1,536.57 points, or 4.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 770.97 points, or 6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 85.35 points, or 4.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 354.51 points, or 7.4%.

The Dow is down 1,857.54 points, or 5.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,030.19 points, or 13%.

The Russell 2000 is down 180.29 points, or 8%.

