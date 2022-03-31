On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday

The Associated Press
March 31, 2022 4:21 pm
< a min read
      

A late slump left stocks decisively lower on Wall Street Thursday, wrapping up the worst quarter for the market since the pandemic broke out two years ago.

Despite posting a gain in March, a dismal January and February left U.S. indexes lower for the year to date. Benchmark U.S. crude oil sank 7% after President Joe Biden ordered the release of up to 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve. Treasury yields fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 72.04 points, or 1.6%, to 4,530.41.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: Did you miss our 2022 DoD Cloud Exchange? No worries. You can watch sessions on demand and read articles featuring cloud leaders from every military service and the fourth estate — as well as pick up advice from leading industry experts too.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550.46 points, or 1.6%, to 34,678.35.

The Nasdaq fell 221.76 points, or 1.5%, to 14,220.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 20.94 points, or 1%, to 2,070.13.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 12.65 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is down 182.89 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 51.22 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 7.86 points, or 0.4%.

        Read more: Business News

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 235.77 points, or 4.9%.

The Dow is down 1,659.95 points, or 4.6%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,424.45 points, or 9.1%.

The Russell 2000 is down 175.19 points, or 7.8%.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|7 govDelivery Advanced Bulletin Training...
4|7 Modernize Your Agency's Human...
4|7 Oracle Cloud – National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories