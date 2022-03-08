How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Stocks ended lower following another day of yo-yoing between gains and losses after crude oil prices rose anew as the U.S. banned imports from Russia.

The price of nickel surged so much that trading for the metal was shut on Tuesday as the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to rock markets. Wide swings have become common as investors struggle to guess how high oil prices will go, and how much they’ll weigh on the economy and further stoke inflation.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 30.39 points, or 0.7%, to 4,170.70.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184.74 points, or 0.6%, to 32,632.64.

The Nasdaq fell 35.41 points, or 0.3%, to 12,795.55.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 11.68 points, or 0.6%, to 1,963.01.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 158.17 points, or 3.7%.

The Dow is down 982.16 points, or 2.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 517.89 points, or 3.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 37.89 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 595.48 points, or 12.5%.

The Dow is down 3,705.66 points, or 10.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,849.42 points, or 18.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 282.30 points, or 12.6%.

