On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press
March 15, 2022 4:29 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Tuesday as inflation worries ebbed and oil prices slid.

The wilder action was in oil and Asian stock markets, where tighter anti-COVID measures in China are raising worries. Oil tumbled more than 6%, and a barrel of U.S. crude fell below $97. Stocks in Hong Kong sank more than 5% for a second straight day. Treasury yields were mixed as the Federal Reserve began its highly anticipated two-day meeting on rates.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 89.34 points, or 2.1%, to 4,262.45.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 599.10 points, 1.8%, to 33,544.34.

The Nasdaq rose 367.40 points, or 2.9%, to 12,948.62.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 27.25 points, or 1.4%, to 1,968.97.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 58.14 points, or 1.4%.

The Dow is up 600.15 points, or 1.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 104.81 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 10.70 points, or 0.5%.

        Read more: Business News

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 503.73 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is down 2,793.96 points, or 7.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,696.35 points, or 17.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 276.34 points, or 12.3%.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|22 Schriever Space Force Base Tech Expo
3|22 Navigating the 2022 National Defense...
3|22 U.S. Army Technical Exchange Meeting:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Ivorian prime minister meets with Secretary Blinken