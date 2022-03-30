On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press
March 30, 2022 4:24 pm
Stocks ended lower on Wall Street Wednesday, breaking a four-day winning streak but keeping major indexes in the green so far for the week.

Technology stocks fell more than the rest of the market. Energy stocks rose along with oil prices.

Markets have been rising this week as talks between Russia and Ukraine seemed to show progress, but the prospects for ending the war remain highly uncertain.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.15 points, or 0.6%, to 4,602.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 65.38 points, or 0.2%, to 35,228.81.

The Nasdaq fell 177.36 points, or 1.2%, to 14,442.27.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 42.03 points, or 2%, to 2,091.07.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 59.39 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 367.57 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 272.97 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 13.09 points, or 0.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 163.73 points, or 3.4%.

The Dow is down 1,109.49 points, or 3.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 1,202.70 points, or 7.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 154.24 points, or 6.9%.

