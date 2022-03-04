On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

PNC, Rapid Micro fall, Broadcom, Splunk rise

The Associated Press
March 4, 2022 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Broadcom Inc., up $17.39 to $595.99.

The semiconductor maker reported better results in the latest quarter than analysts expected, and it issued a strong forecast.

Splunk Inc., up $7.23 to $129.06.

        Insight by Qlik: Federal News Network surveyed five agencies to detail the current and future impact of SaaS across their mission areas. Download the survey to learn more.

Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman has taken a 7.5% stake in the software maker.

Occidental Petroleum Corp., up $8.40 to $56.15.

Energy prices rose as the conflict in Ukraine intensified, sending oil and gas producers higher.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., down $2.24 to $15.65.

The firearms maker missed sales and profit targets for the second straight quarter.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc., down $6.72 to $184.87.

A sharp drop in long-term interest rates in the bond market pulled bank stocks lower.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc., down 34 cents to $5.76.

        Read more: Business News

The life sciences technology company reported a wider loss and weaker revenues than analysts were expecting.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.02 to $50.11.

Rising prices for gold and copper helped push the mining company’s stock price higher.

Duke Energy Corp., up $2.62 to $105.26.

Power utilities and other safe-play sectors were in favor as the conflict in Ukraine escalated.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|11 Virtual Military-Friendly Job Fair -...
3|11 Cybersecurity Portfolio Virtual...
3|11 The Critical Role of Employee...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Bison feeding near Mud Volcano