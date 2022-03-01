On Air: Federal Insights
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Pope gives fathers working at Vatican 3-day paternity leave

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 9:14 am
< a min read
      

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has decided to grant a three-day paternity leave to new fathers who work at the Vatican.

In a law published Tuesday, Francis amended the Vatican’s family leave policy, which sets out the benefits for Vatican employees who have children or must care for family members.

Under the policy, mothers already were entitled to six months’ maternity leave at full pay, which they can extend by another six months at half-pay. Parents who adopt a child are entitled to a similar benefit.

The new law sets out a three-day leave for new fathers, at full pay.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

While the Vatican employs priests and nuns who don’t have children due to the nature of their religious vows, the city-state in the center of Rome also employs hundreds of lay people who work in the Holy See bureaucracy and at the Vatican Museums.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|7 Future Soldier Technology Conference...
3|7 ARE-ON March 2022 Technology Education...
3|7 Cloud Security Alliance | CCSK...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Barriers go up around Capitol in preparation for State of the Union address