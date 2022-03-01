Regenxbio: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $294 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of $6.67 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.28 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $398.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $306.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $127.8 million, or $2.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $470.3 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.

