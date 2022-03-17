Trending:
Reports: Emirati-flagged cargo ship capsizes in Persian Gulf

The Associated Press
March 17, 2022 4:25 am
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — An Emirati-flagged cargo ship capsized Thursday in the Persian Gulf, Iranian state media report.

The vessel was some 30 miles off the coast of Asaluyeh, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. IRNA said Iranian rescuers were trying to reach the vessel, which it said had 30 crew.

Search and rescue crews had encountered rough and windy conditions at sea, port authorities told IRNA.

Marine tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press suggested the vessel was the roll-on roll-off cargo ship Al Salmy 6. The Dubai-based company that owns the Al Salmy declined to immediately comment.

Images released by IRNA and Iranian state television matched with the Al Salmy 6.

The U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols in the Mideast, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

