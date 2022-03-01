On Air: America in the Morning
Shenandoah Telecom: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
March 1, 2022 5:16 am
EDINBURG, Va. (AP) _ Shenandoah Telecommunications Co. (SHEN) on Monday reported earnings of $1.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Edinburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 6 cents per share.

The telecommunications service provider in parts of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia posted revenue of $62.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $62.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $998.8 million, or $19.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $245.2 million.

