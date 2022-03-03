On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sotherly Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022 6:49 am
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Sotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its fourth quarter.

The Williamsburg, Virginia-based real estate investment trust said it had a funds from operations loss of $1.5 million, or 8 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $17.2 million, or $1.05 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Williamsburg, Virginia, posted revenue of $35.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $5 million. Revenue was reported as $127.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SOHO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SOHO

